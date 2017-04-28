Israeli police question second American businessman in Netanyahu corruption probe

(JTA) – Israeli police reportedly questioned Jewish-American businessman Spencer Patrich as part of a corruption investigation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Haaretz reported Friday that the police have interviewed Patrich, a real estate investor who lives in Michigan. Police also have reportedly questioned Arnon Milchan, a Los Angeles filmmaker, as part of their probe.

Netanyahu is under investigation in multiple corruption probes. Among the allegations are that he double-billed trips taken while serving as finance minister more than a decade ago and that he accepted expensive gifts from Milchan. Netanyahu also allegedly promised to advance legislation to help the Israeli newspaper Yediot Acharonot in exchange for favourable coverage.

In December, Haaretz reported that Partrich purchased half of Netanyahu’s Jerusalem childhood home from the prime minister’s younger brother in a deal worth $1.2 million. A representative for Patrich told Haaretz the prime minister had nothing to do with the deal.