Israeli man injured, Palestinian assailant shot to death in car-ramming attack

(JTA) – An Israeli man, 60, was injured in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank that ended with the Palestinian driver being shot to death by soldiers.

The driver in the Wednesday afternoon attack rammed his car into a bus stop near the Gush Etzion junction in the Etzion Bloc, located south of Jerusalem, according to the Israel Defense Forces. He was stopped when soldiers at the scene opened fire on the vehicle.

The victim suffered a head injury and was taken to a Jerusalem hospital in light-to-moderate condition, according to Israeli reports citing emergency services. Israeli army medics treated the driver at the scene, according to reports, but he later died of his wounds at the hospital.

Several car-ramming attacks have occurred at that junction in the past year and a half.