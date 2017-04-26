France detains 10 in probe of weapons used in 2015 Hyper Cacher killings

(JTA) – French police have detained 10 people in the investigation of the deadly 2015 attack on a Jewish supermarket in Paris, sources close to the probe told Agence France Presse on Wednesday.

The suspects include a suspected arms trafficker, Claude Hermant.

Investigators are seeking to ascertain how the assailant, France-based jihadist Amedy Coulibaly, obtained the weapons used in the Jan. 9, 2015, attack on the Hyper Cacher market. Coulibaly was killed by police after murdering four in a hostage siege that began on the same day that jihadists killed 12 at the offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine.

Prosecutors say Hermant, who is awaiting trial in a separate arms trafficking case, has links with far-right groups in northern France.