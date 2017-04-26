You are here: Home > Featured > France detains 10 in probe of weapons used in 2015 Hyper Cacher killings

France detains 10 in probe of weapons used in 2015 Hyper Cacher killings

Shoppers outside the Hyper Cacher market near Paris, where four people were murdered in January. The shop reopened on March 15, 2015. (Serge Attal/Flash90)

Shoppers outside the Hyper Cacher market near Paris, where four people were murdered on January 9, 2015. The shop reopened on March 15, 2015. (Serge Attal/Flash90)

(JTA) – French police have detained 10 people in the investigation of the deadly 2015 attack on a Jewish supermarket in Paris, sources close to the probe told Agence France Presse on Wednesday.

The suspects include a suspected arms trafficker, Claude Hermant.

Investigators are seeking to ascertain how the assailant, France-based jihadist Amedy Coulibaly, obtained the weapons used in the Jan. 9, 2015, attack on the Hyper Cacher market. Coulibaly was killed by police after murdering four in a hostage siege that began on the same day that jihadists killed 12 at the offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine.

Prosecutors say Hermant, who is awaiting trial in a separate arms trafficking case, has links with far-right groups in northern France.

0 Comments

Add your comment:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *