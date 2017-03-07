Two JCCs in Canada receive bomb threats today – both cleared to resume normal activities

The Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre in Toronto and the Jewish Community Centre of London, Ontario both received bomb threats today, according to the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA).

Police in both locations provided the all-clear, allowing normal activities to resume at the two community centres.

“CIJA’s security team is working closely with the affected institutions and local law enforcement. These alarming incidents, combined with similar threats targeting Jewish community centres across North America, remind us of the need for continued vigilance in the fight against anti-Semitism,” said Ryan Hartman, director of CIJA’s National Community Security Program, in a statement.

“Our community has strong security protocols in place and benefits from close working relationships with police agencies, which have proven extremely responsive in dealing with these terrible acts. We thank police for their exceptional support. We encourage community institutions to follow existing security procedures, call 911 immediately should they witness suspicious activity, and reach out to CIJA’s security team for follow-up support.

“As Canadians, we will not tolerate anti-Semitism – or any other form of hatred – in our society. While maintaining vigilance, Jewish Canadians will not be deterred from actively enjoying our community centres.”