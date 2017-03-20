Toronto hate crimes increase, with Jews targeted the most

(JTA) – Reports of hate crimes in Toronto increased by eight per cent, with the city’s Jewish community targeted the most, according to a police report compiling last year’s data.

Hate crimes in the city increased to 145 in 2016 from 134 the previous year, the Toronto Police reported. Forty-three of the reported attacks, or 30 per cent, were against Jews, followed by LGBTQ, blacks and Muslims.

Crimes motivated by religion accounted for 46 per cent of the incidents, the highest number in the past 10 years.

Police said suspects in hate crimes are predominantly male and aged 18 to 40.

The three most reported criminal offences motivated by hate were mischief to property, assault and criminal harassment. The Jewish community saw the most cases of vandalism.

Only 11 arrests were made in 2016, down from 19 the previous year.