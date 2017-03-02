Montreal police investigate second hate-filled sermon against Jews at mosque

MONTREAL (JTA) – Police have been asked for the second time in three weeks to investigate a newly found video showing a hate sermon against Jews coming from the same Montreal mosque.

Only this time the imam is different.

The video, which was released online Tuesday by the Middle East Media Research Institute, shows Sheikh Wael Al-Ghitawi in November 2014 delivering a sermon at the Al Andalous Islamic Center in the St. Laurent borough against the “people who slayed the prophets, shed their blood, and cursed the Lord …”

Rabbi Reuben Poupko of the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs, or CIJA, told the National Post, “This is a bizarre strain of radical propaganda.”

Early last month, a video from August 2014 released on YouTube showed a different imam from the mosque calling on Allah to “destroy the accursed Jews” and that they be killed “one by one.”

In reaction to that video, the mosque characterized the imam’s phrasing as “clumsy” and “unacceptable.”

In another development, CIJA issued a statement condemning a bomb threat Wednesday against Muslim students at Concordia University in Montreal.

Just weeks after six Muslim worshippers were gunned down at a Quebec City mosque, “the pathology of hate persists,” Poupko said in a statement co-signed by other Jewish community leaders.