Israeli troops strike Hamas positions in Gaza after coming under fire at border

(JTA) – Israeli troops retaliated for a Gaza border attack, striking two Hamas positions in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the troops came under fire near the border in an attack that included a hit on an army engineering vehicle. That attack came hours after a rocket fired from Gaza exploded on the beach in Ashkelon in southern Israel.

The rocket fired late Wednesday night is at least the fifth in a month and the second this week, including several claimed by an ISIS-backed group operating in the Sinai Peninsula.

The Code Red alarm did not sound since the rocket was headed for an open area. No casualties or property damage were reported.

On Monday, a rocket fired from Gaza landed in an open field in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council in southern Israel, causing no damage or injury.