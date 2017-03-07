Israel defuses explosives near Gaza border

(JTA) – Israeli troops defused two explosives found near the security fence on the border with Gaza.

The devices discovered on Tuesday “were planted in order to attack IDF troops on the border,” the Israel Defense Forces spokesman said. No one was injured in the incident.

Earlier Tuesday, Palestinian media reported that Israeli troops and bulldozers had been operating in Gaza just over the security fence. There were also reports that a Palestinian man claimed by the Islamic Jihad movement as an operative was injured by an Israeli artillery shell.

The IDF told the Palestinian Maan news agency that it was not aware of any shells fired in the area.