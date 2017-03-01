Holiday Cooker and Baker: A meal fit for a queen!

In the Bible, the story is told of how Queen Esther, along with Mordechai, foiled Haman’s plan to kill all the Persian Jews.

On Purim, let’s celebrate all women. Maybe the men in the household can prepare this meal!

Honey Lemon Chicken

4 chicken drumsticks and 4 thighs

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 whole garlic cloves

6 thyme sprigs

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons sugar

1/4 cup water

2 lemons thinly sliced

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Place large oven-proof skillet on medium high heat. Add oil garlic and thyme.

Season chicken with salt and pepper. Place the chicken in skillet and sear on both sides. Remove onto plate.

To the skillet add vinegar, honey, sugar and water. When the sugar is dissolved, place the chicken back in the skillet and turn over a few times to coat with the sauce. Place lemon slices over the chicken.

Bake in oven at 350 F for 50 minutes. Serve chicken and pour sauce over it.

Lemon Spinach Whole Wheat Fettuccine

1 box whole wheat fettuccine

2 tablespoons oil

3 cloves garlic

Pinch of hot pepper flakes

1 package baby spinach

1/4 teaspoon salt

Grated lemon rind

Cook fettuccine 7-9 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup cooking water.

In a frying pan over medium heat, cook garlic 3 minutes. Stir in pepper flakes, spinach, salt, and 3 tablespoons cooking water. Cook until spinach is wilted. Add pasta and mix through.

Serve with a squeeze of lemon juice if desired.

Apricot Pumpkin Hamantaschen

Dough

1/4 pound butter or margarine

1/4 pound whipped cream cheese

1 cup flour

2 teaspoons sugar

Mix all ingredients in a processor until a ball is formed.

Filling

In a processor mix together:

1 1/3 cups dried apricots

1 cup pumpkin butter

1/2 cup apricot spread

2 dashes each of cinnamon and cardamom

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

Separate dough into four balls. Roll out on floured board. Use a 2-inch diameter glass to cut out circles. Fill each circle with 1/2 teaspoon of filling. Pinch together.

Bake on a greased cookie sheet at 400 F for 20 minutes.

Makes 45 mini-Hamantaschen

Cherry Torte Bars

2 1/2 cups flour

2 cups ground almonds

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup butter

1 1/3 cups sugar

1 egg

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 cups cherry jam

Whisk flour, almonds, cinnamon and salt.

Beat butter and sugar until fluffy. Add egg and vanilla. Stir in flour mixture.

Knead dough with hands until dough is stiff.

Line a 9” by 13” pan with parchment paper.

Press all but 1 cup of dough into the pan. Spread the jam over the dough. Crumble remaining dough over the jam.

Bake at 350 F for 45 minutes.