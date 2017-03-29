Holiday Cooker and Baker: Alyce’s 2017 Passover recipes

Passover is a difficult holiday. Lots of shopping plus lots of preparation plus lots of courses equals lots of work!

So anything you can do to make things ahead of time will relieve stress.

The chicken can be prepared earlier in the day. The kugel and cake can be made ahead and frozen.

The bark can be stored in a cool dry place well ahead of the seders.

There are several essential items that should be staples in everyone’s Passover pantry. These include matzo crackers, soup nuts (mandelen), duck sauce and apricot jam. The crackers and soup nuts are replacements for flour/bread crumbs. The jam and duck sauce are the basis for any type of sauce.

Sweet and Sour Chicken

5 whole chicken breasts split in half (bone-in)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon fresh ginger

1 box ground soup nuts

2 eggs

1 teaspoon lime juice

6 ounces apricot jam

1/2 cup white wine

2 tablespoons margarine

Season chicken with salt, pepper and ginger.

Beat eggs and lime juice in a pie plate.

Place ground soup nuts in another plate.

Dip chicken in egg mixture and then in ground soup nuts.

Place chicken pieces in a greased roasting pan.

In a saucepan, melt margarine and add jam and white wine. Heat 3 minutes.

Pour over chicken and bake at 350 F. for 70 minutes.

Sweet and sour sauce

In a saucepan heat together the following ingredients:

1 cup apricot jam

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 cup Gold’s duck sauce

2 tablespoons honey

Serve warm with the chicken.

Potato Carrot and Zucchini Kugel

5 large eggs

3 medium onions, cut into 1-inch pieces

14 green onions, coarsely chopped

6 russet potatoes peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 large zucchini, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup matzo meal

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup vegetable oil

Combine 3 eggs, half of the onions, and half of the green onions in processor. Blend until the mixture is smooth and fluffy.

Add half the potatoes, half the carrots and half the zucchini.

Blend until vegetables are finely chopped.

Transfer mixture to a large bowl.

Repeat with remaining 2 eggs and all the vegetables.

Add to mixture in bowl.

Whisk in the matzo meal, salt, pepper and 1/4 cup oil.

Brush remaining 1/4 cup oil over bottom and sides of 9×13-inch Pyrex dish.

Place dish in 400 F. oven for 7 minutes until hot.

Pour batter into hot dish and bake for one hour till brown and crisp.

Fudge Cake

200 grams (7/8 cup) margarine

1/4 cup cocoa powder (good quality – yes, it makes a difference!)

6 eggs

1 1/4 cups brown sugar

1 cup ground almonds or hazelnuts

Preheat oven to 325 F.

Lightly grease a 9-inch springform pan and line with parchment paper.

Place the margarine and cocoa in a saucepan and stir over low heat until smooth.

Beat eggs and sugar in an electric stand mixer until double in volume.

Fold in the cocoa mixture and the ground nuts.

Pour into the pan and bake 40 minutes until set.

Cool and then turn out onto platter. Dust with additional cocoa

Serves 10-12.

Passover Bark

1 pound chopped kosher-for-Passover chocolate

3 cups kosher-for-Passover mini-marshmallows

1/2 cup kosher-for-Passover crushed potato chips

8 ounces chopped macaroons

1 teaspoon sea salt

Melt chocolate in double boiler and cool.

Combine remaining ingredients and stir in chocolate.

Spread in a 9×13-inch pan lined with parchment paper.

Refrigerate until set.

Break into chunks.