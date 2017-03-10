Report: Trump envoy Jason Greenblatt to visit Israel to talk settlements

(JTA) – Jason Greenblatt, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representative for international negotiations focusing on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reportedly will visit Israel next week.

Greenblatt’s visit aims to help determine the Trump administration’s policy on Israeli settlements, Israel’s Channel 2 first reported on Wednesday.

Among the topics of discussion will be the new settlement promised to the former residents of the West Bank Amona outpost, which was evacuated and dismantled last month, according to the report. It would be the first new official settlement in 25 years.

Israel’s Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Monday told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that annexing the West Bank will lead to a “crisis” with the Trump administration, citing what he called a “direct message” from the United States.

An Orthodox Jew and Yeshiva University graduate, Greenblatt studied at a West Bank yeshiva in the mid-1980s and did armed guard duty there.