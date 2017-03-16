Israel’s Air Force strikes two Hamas targets in Gaza in response to rocket fire

(JTA) – Israel’s Air Force targeted two Hamas positions in the northern Gaza Strip in response to a rocket fired from Gaza at southern Israel.

The Hamas targets were hit overnight Thursday after a rocket fired from Gaza struck in an open area of the Sdot Negev Regional Council, located in southern Israel near the border with Gaza.

No damage or injuries were reported in the rocket strike, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The Code Red rocket warning system did not sound in the area since it was determined that the rockets would fall in an unpopulated area.

The IDF holds Hamas responsible for all attacks at Israel from the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the IDF spokesman.