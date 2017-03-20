Canadian Jewish Experience exhibit to be launched on April 2

An exhibit marking the contributions of Jews to Canada and celebrating the 150th anniversary of Confederation is set to open in Ottawa.

The Canadian Jewish Experience: A Tribute to Canada 150 will be unveiled on Sunday, April 2, 1 pm, in the lobby of 30 Metcalfe Street, two blocks from Parliament Hill.

The Canadian Jewish Experience is composed of specially created exhibit panels illustrating nine major themes, including Jewish contributions in war and diplomacy, public service, human rights, economic growth, arts, culture and sports. A travelling version of the exhibit will be displayed in other cities across Canada.

The Canadian Jewish Experience will also present a lecture series to highlight the contributions of Jewish Canadians to the development of Canada.

A Canadian Jewish Experience website will be launched to provide more detailed information about the exhibit topics and the accomplished Jewish Canadians it highlights. The website will also provide information about the lecture series and locations across Canada where the travelling exhibit can be viewed.

“Excitement is building as we approach Canada Day 2017,” said Tova Lynch, chair of the Canadian Jewish Experience committee. The exhibit “will tell Canada’s Jewish story to many thousands of visitors to Ottawa in 2017.”

“The first Jewish Canadians arrived more than 100 years before Confederation,” said Senator Linda Frum. “We’ve been here for a quarter of a millennium, but many Canadians don’t know the role we’ve played to make our country strong and vibrant. The Canadian Jewish Experience will help to change that.”

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said the national capital is the appropriate home for the Canadian Jewish Experience.

“In 2017, Ottawa will be at the centre of celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday,” said Watson, “and Jewish people have played a key role in all facets of life in the city. In fact, their accomplishments here reflect all the themes of the Canadian Jewish Experience, including being elected mayor.”

The Canadian Jewish Experience is seeking local volunteers to staff the Ottawa exhibit and provide information to visitors. For more information, contact Tova Lynch at 2017CJE@gmail.com or 613 680-8820.