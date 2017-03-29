Britney Spears tickets go on sale in Israel hours after concert announced

(JTA) – Tickets to see American pop singer Britney Spears are on sale in Israel.

Tickets for the summer concert went on sale late Tuesday afternoon, just hours after the concert was confirmed. They start at nearly $100.

The concert, set for July 3 at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv, is part of Spears’ summer Asian tour. The tour is promoting her album, “Glory,” which was released last year. It is her first tour outside the U.S. since 2011.

Spears, 35, has sold more than 240 million albums, DVDs and singles since her debut in 1999.

She has been the artist in residence at the Planet Hollywood Hotel in Las Vegas since late 2013, where she performs “Britney: Piece of Me.”

Other big names scheduled to perform in Israel in the coming months include Gun N’ Roses, Aerosmith, Justin Bieber, Radiohead and Tears for Fears.