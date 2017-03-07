Bernd Wollschlaeger to speak at Machzikei Hadas Shabbat dinner

Congregation Machzikei Hadas is thrilled to announce that Bernd Wollschlaeger, MD, FAAFP, FASAM will be keynote speaker at our Community Gourmet Shabbat Dinner on Friday, March 17. Kabbalat Shabbat services are at 6:15 pm and the dinner at 7. The costs are $35 (members), $40 (non-members), $15 (children ages 6 to 12) and $5 (children ages 3 to 5).

As a teenager, in Germany, Wollschlaeger slowly became aware of his father’s dark past as a high ranking Nazi officer during the Second World War. The unresolved conflict with his father combined with the latter’s complete denial of any wrongdoing motivated Wollschlaeger to search for answers. Driven by a curiosity to learn the truth about the Holocaust, he studied and explored Judaism, ultimately becoming a Jew by choice. He made aliyah to Israel and served in the IDF. His journey is truly one of strength, conviction, and transformation.

Dr. Wollschlaeger is the author of A German Life: Against All Odds, Change is Possible and Samson’s Shadow and is co-author of Stauffenberg and My Life in the Shadow of a Hero. He currently practices medicine in Florida. In 2012, he was honoured as the Florida Academy of Family Physicians (FAFP) Doctor of the Year.

Please join us for what promises to be an extraordinary talk. A delicious dinner will be catered by B’Tavon. To reserve, call the shul office at 613-521-9700 or register on-line at www.cmhottawa.com/event/community-gourmet-shabbat-dinner–march-17-2017.html.