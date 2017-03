(JTA) – An attack against an Israeli soldier near a West Bank checkpoint was prevented.

The alleged assailant was wielding a screwdriver as he approached a soldier at the Shomron Regional Brigade junction, also known as the Huwwara checkpoint, near Nablus in the northern West Bank.

Other solders subdued the alleged assailant and detained him, according to the IDF.

The junction is a popular hitchhiking post.