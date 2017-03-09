Sheldon Adelson may be deposed in Netanyahu corruption investigation

JERUSALEM (JTA) – Jewish-American billionaire Sheldon Adelson may be questioned in connection with a corruption investigation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli media reported.

Police investigators have reportedly contacted authorities in the United States to obtain a deposition from Adelson, a Las Vegas gaming magnate and the owner of the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom. One of the investigations of Netanyahu is looking into allegations Netanyahu and Arnon Mozes, publisher of the daily Yediot Acharanot, discussed a deal in which Netanyahu would receive favorable coverage in Yediot in exchange for legislation that would cut into the circulation of Adelson’s paper.

Netanyahu is also under investigation for accepting gifts worth hundreds of thousands of shekels from wealthy businessmen.

The reports about Adelson come on the heels of other reports that Israeli billionaire Arnon Milchan, a filmmaker who lives in Los Angeles, gave testimony to Israeli police that supports indicting the prime minister. Milchan reportedly later walked back that testimony.

Army Radio on Wednesday morning quoted an Adelson spokesman as saying that a request had not yet been made to question Adelson.