Radiohead will play in Israel in July

(JTA) – The acclaimed British rock band Radiohead will take the stage in Israel this summer.

The Grammy-winning group, which has sold over 30 million albums around the world, will play at Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park in July, Haaretz reported Sunday. The specific show dates and ticket prices have not yet been released.

As Haaretz noted, the band became popular in the Jewish state after a version of its song “Creep” was featured in a 1993 commercial for the Israeli fashion brand Castro. The group performed in Israel that year, then again in 1995 as the opening act for R.E.M.

Since then, the band has gone on to become one of the most successful rock outfits in the world. Its ninth and latest album, “A Moon Shaped Pool,” was released in 2016.

In 2015, Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood collaborated with Israeli composer Shye Ben-Tzur on a record called “Junun.” The making of the album, which was recorded in the Rasjathan region of India with a group of Indian musicians, was the subject of a documentary filmed by the famed director Paul Thomas Anderson.