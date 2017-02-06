Israel strikes Gaza following rocket attack

(JTA) – The Israeli Air Force attacked targets in the northern Gaza Strip following the firing of a rocket that landed in an empty field near the southern city of Ashkelon.

The aerial attack on Monday came hours after Israeli tanks shelled targets in Gaza, according to media reports.

Both strikes came in response to the rocket fired Monday morning that landed in Ashkelon and caused no injuries, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“The IDF will not tolerate rocket fire toward civilians and will continue to ensure security and stability in the region,” IDF spokesman Peter Lerner said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel.