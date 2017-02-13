Israel reportedly permanently downgrades ties with New Zealand, Senegal over UN anti-settlement resolution

JERUSALEM (JTA) – Israel is reportedly permanently downgrading its diplomatic ties with New Zealand and Senegal, two of the co-sponsors of an anti-settlement resolution passed in the United Nations.

Israel recalled the ambassadors to the two countries after Resolution 2334 passed in late December. The resolution passed by a vote of 14-0 with one abstention, the United States.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided last week to not return the two ambassadors, The Times of Israel reported Friday, citing a “senior source intimately familiar with the issue.”

According to the report, not returning resident ambassadors to the country is not a formal demotion of ties, but relying on a chargé d’affairs in the two countries effectively downgrades the ties.

Netanyahu reportedly ordered a halt to Israeli aid to Senegal in the wake of the resolution’s passage.

Venezuela and Malaysia were the other two co-sponsors.