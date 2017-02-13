Hundreds gather to do good deeds on Mitzvah Day

Mitzvah Day 2017 was marked by the performance of good deeds by young and old – and those in between – along with a celebration of Canada 150.

The Soloway Jewish Community Centre (SJCC) and Hillel Lodge were buzzing with activity as hundreds of volunteers – from preschoolers to seniors – gathered, February 5, on the Jewish Community Campus and several off-site locations, to participate in the Jewish Federation of Ottawa’s annual Mitzvah Day.

In recognition of Canada’s sesquicentennial, a Canada 150 theme was incorporated into many of the good deeds performed.

“Many of the kits assembled this Mitzvah Day were totals of 150 or multiples,” said Federation President and CEO Andrea Freedman. “We’re trying to celebrate Canada’s birthday all year round.”

A special Canada 150 Mitzvah Day art canvas was set up for participants to sign with red markers.

The packed social hall at the Soloway Jewish Committee Centre echoed with the excitement as children and adults, eager to perform good deeds, gathered for a bagel breakfast and the Mitzvah Day opening ceremony.

Lianne Lang of CTV was MC for the event. She praised the “hard work and dedication” of Mitzvah Day Chair Cindy Smith and her planning committee, and acknowledged the Friends of Mitzvah Day for their support, and GGFL Chartered Professional Accountants, the Mitzvah Day major sponsor for the past eight years.

Hair donations for Hair Donation Ottawa – an organization that provides free wigs for cancer patients experiencing hair loss – was the kick-off mitzvah.

Other mitzvahs included making crafts with residents of Hillel Lodge; a singalong at the Lodge; assembling soup ingredients in jars for the Ottawa Kosher Food Bank; assembling birthday kits for children living in shelters and Shabbat kits for Ten Yad and the Kosher Food Bank; making therapy puppets for Crossroads Children’s Centre for children dealing with mental health issues; making sandwiches for distribution at Ottawa-area homeless shelters; making challahs to be sold to Mitzvah Day participants to benefit the Kosher Food Bank; creating care packages for members of Canada’s Armed Forces stationed overseas; and bracha bags with warm socks and other needed items that Jewish Family Services distributes to homeless persons in Ottawa.

The One Match program from Canadian Blood Services was on hand at Mitzvah Day to take swabs from people interested in joining the bone marrow registry and to tell people about this important life-saving program.

“Mitzvah Day is a wonderful way to come together as a community,” said Sue Potechin of Temple Israel Religious School. “The theme for our school this year is ‘Am Echad’, One Nation,’ and it doesn’t matter if you’re secular, Orthodox or liberal, we must all come together as one Jewish community. It’s very important for our kids to know that.”

There were also a number of Mitzvah Day activities taking place off-site.

“The Sephardi community put together packages for the Shepherds of Good Hope,” said Mitzvah Day organizer Rena Garshowitz.

Other off-site mitzvahs took place at the NCSY Centre, where high school students prepared meals for Ten Yad; at Temple Israel, where the Quilting Project worked on baby quilts to send to Israeli daycare centres, agencies and nurseries, and to CHEO for premature babies; and at Dovercourt Recreation Centre, where the Kehillat Beth Israel TOV Team made sandwiches for the needy.

“I have two daughters, 15 and 12, and it’s important to give back to the community and have fun helping others in need,” said Mitzvah Day Chair Cindy Smith in her closing remarks.

“We are very fortunate. It’s amazing to see all the people who get up early and participate. It’s really special.

"Your efforts help fulfil the Jewish values of tikkun olam – repairing the world – and, in doing this, you have brought smiles to many faces and comfort to so many in need," Smith told the assembled Mitzvah Day participants.

