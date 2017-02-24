Israeli fighter jet downs Hamas drone

(JTA) – An Israeli Air Force fighter jet shot down a Hamas drone before it could enter Israel’s airspace.

The drone was struck Thursday over the Mediterranean Sea, according to reports. Pieces fell into the sea off the coast of Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces posted a video of the interception on YouTube.

“The IDF will not allow any airspace violation and will act resolutely against any such attempt,” the IDF said in a statement following the interception.

It was the second time since the 2014 Gaza war that the Israeli military has shot down a Hamas drone.