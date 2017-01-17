Right-wing Israeli lawmakers, settler leaders to attend Trump inauguration

JERUSALEM (JTA) – Right-wing Israeli lawmakers and leaders of the settler movement reportedly will attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The lawmakers, according to the Forward, include Likud Party member Yehuda Glick, a former U.S. citizen and Temple Mount activist who lives in the West Bank settlement of Otniel, and Likud lawmaker Sharren Haskel, an immigrant from Canada.

Among the settler leaders reportedly coming are Oded Revivi, chair of the Yesha settlers’ council. The Yesha council was invited to send a delegation to the inauguration, The Times of Israel reported.

Revivi will be attending with Benny Kasriel, the mayor of Maale Adumim, a West Bank city and settlement with a population of 37,500, according to The Times of Israel. Yossi Dagan, the head of the Shomron Regional Council, also will attend.

Jeremy Gimpel, founder of the Land of Israel Network, which promotes Jewish sovereignty in the West Bank, also will attend along with his son as a bar mitzvah present, according to the Forward. Gimpel said he was invited by a U.S. politician, who he did not name, and then joined a delegation from HaYovel, an American evangelical group that brings Christian volunteers to pick grapes and olives in Jewish settlements in the West Bank, according to the Forward.