Torah scroll stolen from New Jersey Jewish school

(JTA) – A Torah scroll valued at $70,000 US was stolen from a Jewish school safe in Lakewood, New Jersey.

Two burglars removed the scroll from a safe at Cheder Torah Zev in a theft caught by a surveillance camera. The men, who have not been identified, reportedly entered the school through an unlocked door early Saturday morning.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for the return of the Torah, according to local reports.

Lakewood, in the central part of New Jersey, has a large haredi Orthodox population.