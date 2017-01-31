Palestinian teen shot, killed during arrest raid in West Bank

(JTA) – A Palestinian teenager was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers during an Israeli army raid in the West Bank.

Israeli troops entered Jenin, located in the northern West Bank, early Sunday morning to carry out arrests.

Dozens of local teens surrounded the soldiers, according to reports, and threw rocks and firebombs. The soldiers responded by firing tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition, according to reports.

The Palestinian killed was identified by Palestinian media as Muhammad Mahmoud Abu Khalifa, which reported that he was 19, though other Arab news agencies reported he was 17. He reportedly was hit in the back with live fire.

At least five other Palestinian teens were injured, including one seriously, who were evacuated to a Jenin hospital for treatment, the Palestinian Maan news agency reported.

One soldier reportedly was injured by a pipe bomb.

Hundreds of Jenin residents reportedly attended the teen’s funeral later in the day.

Also Sunday, two knife-wielding Palestinians, a man and a woman, were arrested after entering the northern West Bank Jewish settlement of Karnei Shomron. The man and woman were told to stop repeatedly, and security officers reportedly shot in the air as a warning to halt.