Palestinian man who attempted to stab soldiers during West Bank raid killed

(JTA) – A Palestinian man who attempted to stab Israeli soldiers during an arrest raid in a West Bank village was shot by troops and later died.

The shooting occurred early Tuesday morning in the Palestinian village of Far’a, located northeast of Nabluls.

Explosives were thrown at the soldiers and they were shot at during the raid, according to the IDF. No Israeli soldiers were injured in the incident.

The Palestinian man ran toward the soldiers brandishing a knife and did not heed calls to stop, according to the IDF.

The Palestinian Maan news agency identified the man as Muhammad al-Salihi, 32, Maan cited a member of the politburo of the Palestinian People’s Party, Khalid Mansour, as saying that an Israeli intelligence officer “executed” al-Salihi, Maan reported that the raid took place in al-Salhi’s home, something the IDF disputes.

Al-Salhi spent three years in Israeli prison, according to Maan.

Four Palestinian suspects wanted by the Shin Bet security services were arrested in the raid.