Marrakesh Jewish neighbourhood returning to original name by order of Morocco’s king

(JTA) – A historically Jewish neighbourhood in Marrakesh will have its original name restored on the orders of King Mohammed VI.

The Essalam neighbourhood will be renamed El Mellah, and the original names of the streets and town squares also will be restored, according to reports.

The order comes from the king following a request by the president of the Jewish community, according to the Moroccan State Press Agency.

The Moroccan Interior Ministry made the announcement on Friday, saying the king made the decision in order to “safeguard the civilizational heritage of the Kingdom as well as the cultural heritage of all the components of Moroccan society.”

Variations of the word “mellah” in Arabic and Hebrew mean “salt.” The Jewish neighborhood was surrounded by a high wall.

Earlier last month, the king attended the rededication of the Ettedgui Synagogue in Casablanca, whose restoration was funded in part by a government grant.