Photo spread: Chanukah celebrations in Ottawa
Click on photos to see high resolution versions.
Beit Tikvah: Children enjoy games at the Beit Tikvah Chanukah party, December 24, the first night of the holiday.
Ottawa Torah Centre Chabad: Latkes, lattes for the adults, and craft-making for the kids were among the attractions at Ottawa Torah Centre Chabad’s Latkes and Lattes Brunch on the first day of Chanukah, December 25.
Chabad Hebrew School: Chabad Hebrew School students prepare for Chanukah by making their own sufganiyot, December 18.
Merivale High School: The Jewish Culture Club at Merivale High School celebrated Chanukah, December 20, with a pre-holiday Latkepalooza.
Machzikei Hadas: Children gather with Rabbis Idan Scher and Michael Goldstein as the menorah was lit at the Machzikei Hadas Chanukah party on the second night, December 25.
Or Haneshamah: Or Haneshamah members gathered for a Chanukah party on December 30, the seventh night. (Ari Rosberg)
Kehillat Beth Israel: Members of Kehillat Beth Israel celebrate the first night of Chanukah, December 24, with a skating party at the Ben Franklin Place rink.
Chabad Student Network: (From left) Rabbi Chaim Boyarsky, Mushka Teitelbaum (event chair) and Rabbi Reuven Bulka prepare to light the Chabad Student Network’s giant menorah on the first night of Chanukah, December 24, at Ottawa City Hall.
Tamir: Tamir participants, friends and supporters prepare to light their menorahs at Tamir’s pre-holiday Chanukah party, December 22, at Kehillat Beth Israel.
OTC menorah making: Families prepare for Chanukah by making their own menorahs at Ottawa Torah Centre Chabad’s menorah-making workshop, December 18, at Home Depot.
Sens Game: Rabbi Menachem Blum of Ottawa Torah Centre Chabad and Jewish Federation of Ottawa President and CEO Andrea Freedman lead a pre-holiday Chanukah celebration between periods at the Ottawa Senators vs. Anaheim Ducks game, December 22, at Canadian Tire Centre.
Canada-Israel Cultural Foundation: The Ottawa Simcha Band performed at the Canada-Israel Cultural Foundation’s pre-holiday Chanukah party, December 11. Band member Joel Yan is seen dancing with wife Toby Yan.
