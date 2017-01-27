Statement by Opposition Leader Rona Ambrose on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

January 27, 2017

The Leader of the Official Opposition and Interim Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Rona Ambrose, issued the following statement to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day:

“Today, we remember and honour the millions of innocent men, women, and children that were brutally exterminated by the Nazis during the Second World War. Six million people of the Jewish faith perished in the Holocaust. We remember them by vowing to never forget.

“We must take this sombre occasion to reaffirm our commitment as Canadians in the spirit of empathy and remembrance. We will preserve their memories and promote the honour of those who endured one of humanity’s darkest times so their suffering may never be forgotten.

“It is also important to recognize the strength and perseverance of those who survived this dark chapter in history. They have become a continual inspiration for many generations.

“Unfortunately, we must confront the reality that anti-Semitism still persists across the globe – and can even be found in our own communities here in Canada. Today is a reminder that we must re-dedicate ourselves to the fight against the prejudice and hatred that led to such cruel barbarity and inhumanity.

“I encourage all Canadians to learn about this evil chapter in history, to honour and remember the victims of the Shoah, and to reflect on the dangers of anti-Semitism. We must renew our commitment to a solemn vow: Never forget. Never again.”