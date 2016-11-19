Suspect arrested in anti-Semitc and racist graffiti spree in Ottawa

Police Chief Charles Bordeleau, attending a solidarity event at Congregation Machzikei Hadas this morning, said that a teenage suspect has been arrested in conjunction with the spate of anti-Semitic, racist and Islamophobic graffiti in Ottawa over the past week.

The suspect was caught early this morning after defacing the Soloway Jewish Community Centre. In addition to community and athletic facilities, the building, on the Jewish Community Campus, houses the offices of several organizations including the Jewish Federation of Ottawa and the Ottawa Jewish Bulletin.

In addition to the Jewish Community Centre, other Jewish targets in the graffiti spree included Congregation Machzikei Hadas, Kehillat Beth Israel, and the home of Anna Maranta which is the location of the Glebe Minyan, a Jewish Renewal prayer and study group.

Also targeted was the Parkdale United Church and the Ottawa Muslim Association.

The suspect appeared in court today and faces numerous charges.