Ideas and Impressions: Trump’s campaign of anger and rage was a wake-up call

I write this column before the U.S. election but knowing it will be published after Hillary Clinton becomes president-elect of the United States. While it is neither easy nor necessarily wise to predict an election result, my money is on the flawed and damaged Clinton.

[Editor’s note: Clinton was well ahead in the polls and expected to win the the U.S. presidential election when this column was submitted.]

As it happens, I am following the waning days of the election in the U.S. while enjoying a family visit to New York City. I am also relieved to say the America I’m experiencing does not reflect the ugliness and divisions of the election campaign. Of course, I know as you know, that New York City is not representative of the whole United States, but, with poetic licence, it has been so soothing to pretend it is.

In the subway, on the street, or at my granddaughter’s daycare, I am among so many people whose origins can be traced to almost every place in the world.

Astoria, in Queens, is as diverse as it gets, but there is no apparent awareness of division or racial tension. It is a neighbourhood where people of many different races, cultures and religions get along. People easily and eagerly converse and, for a visitor who has been watching too much all-news TV, it is a pleasant surprise.

The subway from Astoria to Manhattan broke down one day, and, until a bus came to take us to the next station, we were all in it together, sharing and discussing the frustrating experience.

When we got off the bus and continued on the subway, with many stops before reaching our destination on the Lower East Side, I broke out in such a huge smile that my partner asked what I was smiling at.

I smiled because I was happy and, I suppose, proud of seeing and experiencing what I did. Whether at home in Canada or visiting family in the United States, to experience positive vibes in racially mixed environments provides hope that life, among people, can work. And, in this sick world, that is very nice to know.

The contrast is so striking. And, now, with the shamefully groundbreaking American election campaign mercifully over, one has to wonder what’s ahead in future election campaigns in other western democracies. The rise of ultra-right politicians who oppose refugees and immigrants is growing in lockstep to the number of refugees who are crying out for help.

Donald Trump is not unique to the U.S. There are politicians in a growing number of western democracies like him, and they, too, are getting ready to do battle. Ugly is one word. Hatred is another. While stirring passions the way Trump did is not elegant, it can be effective. There are so many countries where the growing number of refugees feeds the politics of building walls and xenophobia.

In Canada, we can count our blessings. Just over a year ago, our election tone was positive. The Trudeau government won a majority largely because of its politics of positivity. Accepting desperate Syrian refugees was a selling point. Even those opposed to the Syrian refugee policy were mostly civilized about it.

Unlike the U.S., a visitor to Canada would not be surprised to see religiously and racially mixed people getting along. It would be what is expected. It is nice to think that a generation of Canadians that has grown up in such a racially mixed country doesn’t even see such harmony as an achievement. It is the Canada they grew up in, and it is the Canada to be preserved and treasured.

But, while the Trump campaign of anger and rage may have shocked us, it also came as a wake-up call. Witnessing the excesses of an election campaign of madness so close by should make us wonder what the residual damage will be. It is hard to imagine anyone being left untouched.

Post-election, Americans have to deal with the anger and fear-mongering that Trump tapped into, and it’s likely an idle hope that it will just go away like a bad dream. Something, too many things, have dramatically changed.

Trump’s turn in the road went in a bad direction.