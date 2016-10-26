Hillel Lodge resident remembers the night everything changed

Kristallnacht survivor Gustav “Opa” Hecht, the oldest male resident of Hillel Lodge, will celebrate his 99th birthday on November 18.

Growing up in pre-war Germany, Gustav “Opa” Hecht remembers Kristallnacht – November 9, 1938 – as if it happened yesterday. For Hecht, and for all Jews living in Germany, it was the night everything changed.

“I heard the shouting, the screaming, everything. That was the night the Holocaust started. Until then, you were still somehow protected by German law. But, after that, you could walk down the street and, if a fellow knocked you over, hit you, killed you, no one would do anything about it,” he said.

Hecht knew at that moment that he had to escape. Hecht and his wife escaped to England in 1939, where he joined the British Armed Forces.

After the war, Hecht felt he couldn’t stay in England. “They won the war, but lost the peace; there was nothing left, so it was one crisis after the other,” he said.

Hecht moved to Canada and worked in Montreal as a master tailor. In 1977, he moved to Ottawa during the anglo exodus in the wake of the separatist Parti Québécois’ election victory.

“I was bilingual – just not the right type of bilingual,” Hecht joked referring to his English and German language skills.

In Ottawa, Hecht continued working as a master tailor crafting fine suits until retiring in 1994.

Hecht – who will turn 99 on November 18 – now lives at Hillel Lodge, where he is the oldest male resident.

Hecht suffers from cuada equine syndrome, a spinal cord condition that keeps him in a wheelchair. But, he remains sharp, dryly retorting that his hobby is “staying alive.”

“I’m crippled, I’m useless, I can’t do anything … but I’m alive. One of my kids said to me, ‘You stay alive as long as you can,’ so I said I’m working on making it to 105,” he said.

Hecht said he lives for those moments of happiness when he can “kvel with pride.” Such a moment occurred at Hillel Lodge in August, when he was surrounded by four generations of his family, including great-great-granddaughter Lesly, who sat on his lap.

Asked what he attributes his longevity to, Hecht said, “Hard work.”

And the wisest advice he would dispense to readers of the Bulletin would be to take what life throws at you.

“There’s only one thing you’ve got to learn: adapt to your circumstances, which change from one day to the next. You’ve got to adapt to it because, if you don’t, you fight all your life. Adapt to what you can’t alter. Wonder about it and worry about it, yes, but take it as it comes.”