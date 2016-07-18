Eddie Peltzman appointed Ottawa Jewish Bulletin business manager

The Ottawa Jewish Bulletin has announced the appointment of Eddie Peltzman to the position of business manager.
Born and raised in Montreal, Eddie has worked in advertising and marketing for more than 20 years. He was with Metroland Media for 11 years and was then instrumental in launching The Bay Observer, a regional newspaper covering Hamilton and Burlington.
Eddie is an avid golfer with many interests including history, old architecture, museums, hockey and football. As a newcomer to Ottawa, he is looking forward to discovering all that the city has to offer.
Eddie has assumed responsibility for print and online advertising sales, and for subscriptions.
“I’m excited about my move to Ottawa and in representing the Ottawa Jewish Bulletin. I’m looking forward to working with Bulletin clients and assisting them in meeting their advertis-
ing needs and in reaching their goals,” he said.
Eddie can be reached at epeltzman@ottawajewishbulletin.com or 613-798-4696, ext. 256.
1 Comment
Jack van der Laan says
We miss seeing Eddie drop by at our shop in Burlington. One thing missing from the story above is that Eddie likes good quality clothes. As the owner of Filman’s Men’s Wear Ltd in Burlington I’ve had the pleasure of dealing with Eddie. We gave him a portion of our advertising budget/business. Eddie is one of the few who supports his clients / advertisers in return.
We wish Eddie a Happy and prosperous 2017 and we know that the Ottawa Jewish Bulletin will reap the benefits of having Eddie on board.
Regards,
Jack van der Laan
Burlington ON